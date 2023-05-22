News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Preston: the 12 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Penwortham and Frenchwood

The fluctuating property market in Preston continues to rise and fall.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:54 BST

12 neighbourhoods in Preston have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.

One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14 per cent in the year to September 2022.

House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Preston neighbourhood went up.

For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your losses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?

See if your neighbourhood has made the list.

12 neighbourhoods in and around Preston where house prices are falling

1. Preston house prices

12 neighbourhoods in and around Preston where house prices are falling

Longsands saw the 9th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 2.4 per cent - equal to £5,000 off the average value.

2. Longsands

Longsands saw the 9th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 2.4 per cent - equal to £5,000 off the average value.

Grimsargh & Goosnargh saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value.

3. Grimsargh & Goosnargh

Grimsargh & Goosnargh saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value.

Penwortham North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7% per cent - equal to £4,200 off the average value.

4. Penwortham North

Penwortham North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7% per cent - equal to £4,200 off the average value.

