House prices in Preston: the 12 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Penwortham and Frenchwood
The fluctuating property market in Preston continues to rise and fall.
12 neighbourhoods in Preston have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.
One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14 per cent in the year to September 2022.
House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Preston neighbourhood went up.
For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your losses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?
See if your neighbourhood has made the list.