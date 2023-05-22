The fluctuating property market in Preston continues to rise and fall.

12 neighbourhoods in Preston have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.

One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 14 per cent in the year to September 2022.

House prices moving in a negative direction is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices in every other Preston neighbourhood went up.

For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your losses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?

See if your neighbourhood has made the list.

1 . Preston house prices 12 neighbourhoods in and around Preston where house prices are falling Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Longsands Longsands saw the 9th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 2.4 per cent - equal to £5,000 off the average value. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Grimsargh & Goosnargh Grimsargh & Goosnargh saw the 12th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.0 per cent - equal to £2,750 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Penwortham North Penwortham North saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.7% per cent - equal to £4,200 off the average value. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales