House prices in Preston: inside the cheapest flat on the market right now in Preston for just £30k
If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Preston could be your most cost-effective option.
Looking to get on the property ladder? This Preston flat could be your most cost-effective option. It is estimated this flat, on the market for £30,000, with tenant in situ paying £380 per calendar month will provide a gross 15.2% rental yield
However, it also carries the option of being a residential flat for the buyer. There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.
Located in Samuel Street, Ribbleton , the property benefits from Double glazing, gas central heating system, communal gardens and parking.
Property Summary
Location: Samuel Street, Ribbleton.
Price: £30,000
Agent: Entwistle Green, Preston
Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website.