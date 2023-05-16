If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Preston could be your most cost-effective option.

Looking to get on the property ladder? This Preston flat could be your most cost-effective option. It is estimated this flat, on the market for £30,000, with tenant in situ paying £380 per calendar month will provide a gross 15.2% rental yield

However, it also carries the option of being a residential flat for the buyer. There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.

Located in Samuel Street, Ribbleton , the property benefits from Double glazing, gas central heating system, communal gardens and parking.

Property Summary

Location: Samuel Street, Ribbleton.

Price: £30,000

Agent: Entwistle Green, Preston

