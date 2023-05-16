News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Preston: inside the cheapest flat on the market right now in Preston for just £30k

If you are looking to get on the property ladder, this flat in Preston could be your most cost-effective option.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 16th May 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:06 BST

Looking to get on the property ladder? This Preston flat could be your most cost-effective option. It is estimated this flat, on the market for £30,000, with tenant in situ paying £380 per calendar month will provide a gross 15.2% rental yield

However, it also carries the option of being a residential flat for the buyer. There are a number of amenities which can be found close by to the property which include supermarkets, restaurants and multiple local businesses.

Located in Samuel Street, Ribbleton , the property benefits from Double glazing, gas central heating system, communal gardens and parking.

Property Summary

Location: Samuel Street, Ribbleton.

Price: £30,000

Agent: Entwistle Green, Preston

Find out more about it on the estate agent’s website.

The property on Samuel Street, Ribbleton, has two bedrooms

1. Cheapest flat in Preston

The property on Samuel Street, Ribbleton, has two bedrooms Photo: RightMove

The flat is currently occupied by tenants

2. Cheapest flat in Preston

The flat is currently occupied by tenants Photo: RightMove

The flat is on the market for £30,000

3. Cheapest flat in Preston

The flat is on the market for £30,000 Photo: RightMove

The estate agent is Entwistle Green

4. Cheapest flat in Preston

The estate agent is Entwistle Green Photo: RightMove

