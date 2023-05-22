News you can trust since 1886
House prices in Preston: Here are 12 houses on the market for less than £100k in Preston

If you’re looking for a house in Preston for less than £100,000, these 12 – currently for sale on Zoopla – may be right up your street.

By Jon Peake
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:48 BST

Times are tough as the price of seemingly everything has gone through the roof over the last 12 months, but there are still some bargain properties to be had for less than £100,000 in Preston.

We looked on property website Zoopla for cheap houses in Preston, some of which will be going to auction, and found a dozen.

For more details and pictures of all the properties featured here, visit Zoopla.co.uk

Below are 12 houses in Preston for sale for less than £100,000

For sale by modern auction with Entwistle Green is this 2 bed terraced house on Cannon Hill, Ashton-On-Ribble

2. Guide price £75,000

For sale by modern auction with Entwistle Green is this 2 bed terraced house on Cannon Hill, Ashton-On-Ribble Photo: Zoopla

For sale by modern auction with Ben Rose Estate Agents is this 3 bed end terrace house on School Lane, Bamber Bridge

3. Guide price £77,500

For sale by modern auction with Ben Rose Estate Agents is this 3 bed end terrace house on School Lane, Bamber Bridge Photo: Zoopla

For sale by Secure Sale online bidding with Pattinson Auctions is this 2 bed terraced house on Ward Street, Kirkham

4. Guide price £80,000

For sale by Secure Sale online bidding with Pattinson Auctions is this 2 bed terraced house on Ward Street, Kirkham Photo: Zoopla

