Horwich care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

St Catherine’s Care Home has held a community coffee morning with the Mayor of Horwich, Councillor David Grant, raising over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Diane Moon
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Janet Crawford, author and presenter at 96.5 Bolton FM and pupils from Chorley New Road Primary Academy joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes while being entertained by local singer Zack Hill.

In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts and crafts activities.

Resident, Doris, said: “What a wonderful occasion. I've had a wonderful day and spoken to lots of new people.”

Elsie, a pupil at Chorley New Road Primary Academy helping to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: St Catherines Care HomeElsie, a pupil at Chorley New Road Primary Academy helping to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: St Catherines Care Home
The home’s manager, Gillian Johnson, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

