Horwich care home’s community Macmillan coffee morning is a great success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janet Crawford, author and presenter at 96.5 Bolton FM and pupils from Chorley New Road Primary Academy joined residents and team members at the care home for a cuppa and a chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes while being entertained by local singer Zack Hill.

In the week leading up to the big day, the home’s chefs helped residents perfect their cakes and bakes and residents also made decorations in their arts and crafts activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident, Doris, said: “What a wonderful occasion. I've had a wonderful day and spoken to lots of new people.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsie, a pupil at Chorley New Road Primary Academy helping to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: St Catherines Care Home