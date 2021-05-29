Hopes have been raised that "one of the best pubs in Preston" has a future

The pub in Lytham Road, Fulwood, was bought by Admiral Taverns late last year, and closed in October for renovations. It failed to reopen following coronavirus restriction easings, and Admiral Taverns said last month that it "no longer had a long term sustainable future with Admiral Taverns".

The pub was removed from Admiral's website, and fears the building and its large beer garden could be turned into a housing development spurred on locals to set up a social media campaign to save it.

The To Let sign at the pub

But this week, contrary to Admiral Tavern's previous announcement, a sign with the company's logo has been erected, asking "Do you want to run this pub?"

On their website, the pub is listed for £25,000 annual rent, with a tie on all drinks.

Jonny Swift, who set up the Facebook campaign to save the pub said: "This couldn’t be better news! Shows all the doubters wrong! It hasn’t been sold! It hasn’t been made to flats!

It’s back up for lease! Great work all!"

Dave Hollings, a pub campaigner who has worked on similar issues in East Lancashire, said: "There's nothing to stop the community taking on the lease if there is a group interested in doing so. The Sir Charles Napier in Blackburn works on that basis."