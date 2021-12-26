The tenants moved into Ashton-on-Ribble just in time for Christmas, with the renovations that were funded by the Big PNE Sleep Out in November 2019 now complete.

The Foxton Centre launched the Housing First scheme to provide quality accommodation for the use of rough sleepers a number of years ago and it was ultimately funded by the Big PNE Sleep Out fundraising event at Deepdale two years ago.

The event, held on November 2019, saw 300 people bed down for the night on the Deepdale concourse, under harsh wintery conditions, to show solidarity with the city’s homeless. Their support ultimately raised £90,000 for the charity to proceed with the Housing First scheme – comfortably surpassing the initial £50,000 target.

The Big PNE Sleep Out was delivered by Preston North End Community and Education Trust in partnership with The Foxton Centre, Blog Preston and Biffa.

A property in Ashton-on-Ribble was purchased in October 2020 and renovations have been on-going for the last 14 months to convert it into two one-bedroom flats.

While work was affected and delayed in some cases by the changing landscape of the world in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic, all renovations have now been completed, allowing two tenants to move into each of the newly finished one-bedroom flats.

Chief Executive of The Foxton Centre Jeff Marsh said: “It doesn’t seem like two years since we all spent the night at Deepdale for the Sleep Out; what an amazing night it was. We smashed our fundraising target, almost doubling it.

“Since then, and despite the Covid pandemic, a house has been bought and totally renovated, and this week two tenants moved in. They are really excited, as is our team, and everyone involved can be rightly proud.

“The guys moving into the house have a fantastic opportunity. We get such amazing support from the community here in Preston and it’s great to be able to show everyone what has been achieved. Let’s hope for a better future for next year for everyone.”

Project Manager of the renovations, Ron Ashley, added: "From a personal point of view, it has been a privilege to have been involved with this project, having been associated with The Foxton Centre for over forty years.

"I would also like to say a big thank you to all the trades who have worked with me to complete this project, they have all given in their own way and it has been a pleasure.”

