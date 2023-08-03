Homecare service receives positive rating following inaugural CQC review

The CQC inspection involved extensive engagement with the care staff, service users, their relatives, the registered manager, Caroline Flood, and managing director Monique Gadd.

The assessment focused on evaluating the safety, effectiveness, level of care, responsiveness, and leadership of the service provided. Walfinch Bolton and Bury received 'good' ratings in all five key areas, reaffirming its commitment to excellence.

Established in 2022 by Monique, Walfinch Bolton and Bury is continuing to establish a solid base of clients in the area and is proud to have recruited a number of dedicated carers, with opportunities available for more carers to join the growing team. The company offers a comprehensive range of home-based care services to individuals residing in the Boroughs of Bolton and Bury.

Monique Gadd MD of Walfinch Bolton and Bury

During the inspection, the CQC contacted several clients to receive independent feedback on the level of care they receive from the Walfinch team. A relative for one client is quoted saying: “We have never been let down by Walfinch. Nothing seems too much trouble for staff, and I would have no hesitation in recommending them to anyone. They have made a positive impact on [my relative's] life and their ability to stay independent and living at home.”

Expressing her delight at the CQC's review, managing director Monique Gadd said: "We are incredibly proud to have received our first 'good' rating following the inspection. This positive outcome is the result of the team's unwavering dedication to providing a high-quality service. Achieving 'good' ratings across all assessed areas in our first official inspection is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional care."

Walfinch Bolton and Bury’s team of compassionate carers continues to provide personalised care and support to those wishing to continue living in their own homes, but with support from qualified care professionals. The team strives to make a positive impact on their clients' lives, every day, which is evident from the feedback and positive feedback noted in the CQC’s inspection report.

In addition, Monique Gadd won the Outstanding Woman in Care Services category in the Bolton Women in Business Awards 2023, and has been shortlisted for the She Inspires Awards 2023 for the Businesswomen of the Year category.