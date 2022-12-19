The school’s Christmas in the Community project saw pupils along with their Design Technology teacher Rachel Moore venture out into their local community to hand deliver decorations and cards to people on Tuesday, December 13, around the Burgh Lane and Carr Lane areas.

Rachel said: “Each decoration had been designed by pupils, all cards hand made and each had a personalised message too. Some were posted through letter boxes, some handed to local residents others were pegged to bushes, plants and shrubs for people to take home with them. Lots of people have contacted the school expressing their thanks for the gift and well wishes.”