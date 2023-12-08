The £20,000 donation made by Hollywood ‘A lister’ Hugh Grant to James Anderson of Burnley CIC Depher this week will make Christmas special for hundreds of children and provide food and heating for struggling families.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation made by the star, and his wife Anna Grant, brings the total he has given to the Burnley based organisation, that provides free food for those in need as well as plumbing and heating services to the elderly and vulnerable, to around £75,000. James said: “It’s just awesome and will once again support the elderly and disabled with boiler and plumbing repairs and also provide Christmas support for hundreds of families and food, gas and electricity for those in real need.

"We also have three elderly people struggling at the moment and an elderly gentleman with terminal cancer who needs a new boiler and this money will make that happen as he can’t get any support. We will make him comfortable for as long as we can. Hugh and Anna have done something that means a lot to so many people.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Hugh Grant has donated £20,000 to Burnley's Depher which provides free plumbing and heating to the elderly and vulnerable. It brings the total he has given to the CIC to around £75,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star of smash hit films ‘Bridget Jones Diary’ ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’ was among a raft of celebrities attending the huge Chanel annual Métiers d’Art fashion show in Manchester’s Northern Quarter last night.

James said: “This is a million miles away from many families in places like Burnley. There are different parts of the world that are untouchable to low income families so to get someone on the other side of the line who steps up to help is very humbling. To know that they care and have humanity in them, regardless of what they have, is very humbling.”

One of the first things James did when the donation came through was to buy clothing for a vulnerable family who could not even afford to buy socks. He also bought £2,000 worth of toys for the Depher Christmas Present project when he will become a real life Santa when he hosts a two day Christmas present giving session for the town’s children to ease the burden on parents who may be struggling this year.