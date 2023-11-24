Ho Ho Ho – 22 pictures of readers’ wonderfully decorated Christmas trees with candy canes and reindeers
With Christmas just around the corner (31 sleeps) we asked our readers to send in their glorious trees taking pride of place in their homes.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
While some families were keen to kick off festivities early, some went for a simple fir in the corner of their living room, others have gone the whole hog, with Christmas ornaments, Santa, reindeers and candy canes.
Take a look at some of our readers’ fabulously decorated trees.
