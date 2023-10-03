News you can trust since 1886
HMRC offices in Preston close over fears of crumbling RAAC concrete

Hundreds of civil servants in Preston were told to leave their offices over fears of ‘crumbling concrete’.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
HMRC instructed its staff to vacate its two buildings in Preston – St Mark’s and St Mary’s, off New Hall Lane – while specialist contractors inspected them for RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

St Marks was closed from Thursday, September 14 to Monday, September 25, while St Marys was closed for a single day on Tuesday, September 26.

HMRC staff worked from home while the inspections took place, but no trace of RAAC was found and the buildings were declared safe.

St Mark's House in Stanley Street, Preston was closed temporarily while specialist contractors safely removed asbestos so the building could be inspected for RAACSt Mark's House in Stanley Street, Preston was closed temporarily while specialist contractors safely removed asbestos so the building could be inspected for RAAC
An HMRC spokesperson said: “St Marys and St Marks were closed temporarily so specialist contractors could safely remove asbestos so they could be inspected for RAAC.

"RAAC was not found and checks took place across both sites to confirm they were safe to occupy before colleagues returned.

"In line with industry guidelines, we are conducting a review of our legacy estate in relation to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) but have categorised the risk as low.

"HMRC has invested £250m as part of its SR15 settlement to modernise its estate. This means the department has a newer, more efficient estate that is significantly less likely to have any RAAC."

What is RAAC?

RAAC is a lightweight, 'bubbly' form of concrete commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s.

It is predominantly found as precast panels in roofs, commonly found in flat roofs, and occasionally in floors and walls.

Concern regarding the material was first raised in July 2018 following a roof collapse at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent and concerns have resurfaced after it was found to have been used in a number of schools and Government buildings.

