Historic Leyland building could be turned into flats

Plans have been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council to change the use of The Old Police Station in Golden Hill, from a restaurant and hair and beauty salon, to seven apartments for the open market and 12 HMO (house in multiple occupation) apartments. The apartments would be over three floors.

The proposals, by developer Leyland 1882 Ltd, include the demolition of an existing rear annexe and erection of a two storey rear extension.

The building, which dates back to 1882, has recently been listed for sale for £445,000.

How the building currently looks. Image courtesy of Google.

It was home to the Italian La Corte restaurant from 2015 to 2020, but closed in November due to problems caused by Covid restrictions. Its owners have since opened a new Italian eatery elsewhere in the town.