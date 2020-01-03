Historic fire-hit pub Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge to get makeover

Work is set to start on a £165,000 refurbishment of a historic fire-hit Bamber Bridge pub to restore it as a great quality community local.

The project at Ye Olde Hob Inn on Church Road is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensees, brother-and-sister team Sarah and Matthew Locke.

Brother-and-sister team Sarah and Matthew Locke

Sarah said: “Our grandparents used to come here many years ago, so we’ve known the pub all our lives.

“We’ve always wanted a pub of our own, and it’s a dream come true to get Ye Olde Hob Inn. It’s such a beautiful old pub and a real landmark of the town. We want to bring it back to life and give Bamber Bridge a pub it can be proud of. Local residents had been concerned for Ye Olde Hob’s future, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve given us.”

The makeover is expected to take five weeks, with Ye Olde Hob scheduled to close on January 6 and open its doors again in mid February.

The Lockes - who are Penwortham born-and-bred - reopened Ye Olde Hob Inn in August following an eleven-month closure after a fire devastated the pub’s famous thatched roof.

An impression of what The Ye Olde Hob Inn could look like once it is revamped

Outside the Grade II-listed Seventeenth-century pub will be “carefully redecorated“, and painted cream with new lighting and signage installed.

A south-facing garden will be added at the front overlooking the green, with seating for 40, festoon lighting and new planting.

The pub’s dated interior will be completely renovated and upgraded throughout in keeping with the building’s history to make it more comfortable and cosy. Pictures of Ye Olde Hob Inn in bygone days will adorn the walls.

A kitchen revamp will enable Sarah and Matthew – a chef – to offer home-cooked food prepared from scratch.

Focused on pub favourites, the menu will include Lancashire specialities such as coddled eggs, parkin, hot pot and pie barms, made following the secret recipes of the Lockes’ granny and using locally sourced ingredients.

An extended drinks range will span good coffee, craft and cask beer, Proseccos and wines plus premium spirits. The couple will seek Cask Marque accreditation and plan to offer products from nearby breweries and distilleries.

Ye Olde Hob Inn will host events and activities to bring the community together, with a quiz night, acoustic music and Sky Sports all on the agenda.

“We’d like Ye Olde Hob Inn to feel like a home-from-home and welcoming to all,” said Sarah.