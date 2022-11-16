James Forrest, 39, undertook 11 marathons in 11 days during his innuendo-fuelled hilarious hike, summiting peaks such as Great Cockup, Little Cockup and Andrew’s Knob.

He also visited Lancashire woodland labelled Nanny’s Breast, a nature reserve called Nob End, and a waterway titled Bottoms Reservoir in his pursuit of pun-filled places.

And he visited crudely named streets in Cumbria, Staffordshire and the West Midlands, such as Bell End, Cocking Yard, Ten Butts Crescent, and Number 2 Passage.

James Forrest at Butt Hill Lane – road in Lancashire, north of Preston

He said: “There was a certain poetry to it, with me living in Cockermouth and my brother moving to near Lickey End – and some silly banter led to a bet that I wouldn’t do it.

“I hate losing so I ended up going for it, just to prove my brother wrong. 526kms later and I reckon I might just have completed the UK’s rudest hike.”

Adventurer James, a freelance writer, said he came up with the hilarious idea after his brother moved home and then challenged him to take on the epic journey.

And he said his incredible trek, which he did to raise money for testicular cancer charity Baggy Trousers UK, was a fun-filled celebration of “British eccentricity and quirkiness.”

James in Cockerham – village in Lancashire

He added: “Some people think it’s inevitably a bit childish. But I think most of those people just don’t have a sense of humour, and many saw the funny side.

“Ultimately, I like to think my journey was a celebration of the very best of British eccentricity and quirkiness.”

James, who began on October 26 and completed his journey on November 5, said he treated finding rudely named roads, peaks and points of interest like a “treasure hunt”.

His favourite finds included Willey Lane in Cockerham, Butt’s Fold in Cockermouth and Twatling Street in the Lickey Hills.

And he said he was particularly proud of himself for finding the hilariously-titled Gloryhole sculpture in Bilston, West Mids.

He said: “That was a really tricky one to find.

"It’s a sculpture dedicated to industrial heritage in the region – it’s called the ‘Gloryhole’, and there’s a sign saying ‘Gloryhole’ next to it.

“I was wandering around Bilston trying to find this sculpture. I didn’t want to say to someone, “Excuse me, do you know where the Gloryhole is?”

“When I found it, I got a photo. That one gave me the most satisfaction.”

To donate to James' fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/page/rudest-walk-uk

The list of places James visited in Lancashire

Cockersand Drive, Lancaster – street in Lancaster

Willey Lane, Cockerham – street in Cockerham village, Lancashire

Cockerham – village in Lancashire

Butt Hill Lane – road in Lancashire, north of Preston

Brock Bottom – picnic site and nature site, near Preston

Nanny’s Breast – woodland in Lancashire

Clitheroe – market town in Lancashire

Game Cock Inn – pub in Austwick, Lancaster

Cock Bridge, Great Harwood – bridge in Lancashire, NE of Blackburn

The other places James visited in the UK

Cockermouth – town in Cumbria

Butt’s Fold – road in Cockermouth, Cumbria

Great Cockup – 526m hill in the Lake District

Little Cockup – 395m hill in the Lake District

Dale Bottom Farm – near Keswick, Lake District

Willie Wife Moor – a hillside in the Lake District, near Helvellyn

Little Tongue – a ridge in the Lake District, to the north of Grasmere

Great Tongue – a ridge in the Lake District, to the north of Grasmere

High Lickbarrow Farm – near Windermere

Hag End Farm – to the east of Bowness-on-Windermere

Swallow Close, Kendal – street in Kendal

Cockrigg Lane – street to the south of Kendal

Sexton Hagg – a woodland near Holme, south Cumbria

Cocking Yard, Burton-in-Kendal – street in Burton-in-Kendal

Ramsbottom – market town near Bury

Dick Field Clough, Ramsbottom – agricultural land

Nut Street, Bolton – street in Bolton

Doffcocker, Bolton – residential district of Bolton

Doffcocker Inn, Bolton – pub in Bolton

Turton Bottoms – hamlet in Lancashire

Nob End, Bolton – nature reserve in Bolton

Titterington Avenue – street in Chorlton-cum-Hardy

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – suburb of Manchester

Number 2 Passage, Manchester – street in Manchester

Hardicker Street, Manchester – street in Manchester

Bottoms Mill Road – street in Marple

Windybottom Farm – farm near Marple

Cock Head Farm, Disley – farm in Disley, Cheshire

Cock Knoll – farm near Disley, Cheshire

Dandy Cock – pub in Disley, Cheshire

Andrew’s Knob – 360m hill in Cheshire

The Cock In Treacle – pub in Macclesfield

Bottoms Reservoir, Langley – reservoir in Cheshire

Cock Hall Lane, Langley – street in Lagley, Cheshire

Sourbutts Farm – farm near Macclesfield, Cheshire

Old Butt Lane, Talke – street in Staffordshire

Cock’s Entry, Burslem – alleyway in Stoke-on-Trent

Slippery Lane, Hanley – street in Stoke-on-Trent

Tittensor – village in Staffordshire

Tittensore Hill – 163m hill in Staffordshire

Tittensor Chase – public garden in Staffordshire

The Hempbutts, Stone – street in Staffordshire village

Ten Butts Crescent – street in Stafford

Cock Lane, Bednall – street in Staffordshire

Beaver Close, Wolverhampton – street in Wolverhampton

Doctor’s Piece, Willenhall - street in West Midlands

Angel Passage, Willenhall – alleyway in West Midlands

Gloryhole, Bilston – sculpture in West Midlands

Bell End, Rowley Regis – street in Sandwell, West Midlands

Bumble Hole – nature reserve in Dudley, West Midlands

Bell End – village in Worcestershire

Lickey Hills – country park in Worcestershire

Twatling Road – street in Barnt Green