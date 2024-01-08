Highway app misleading public in community near Wigan, claims councillor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun John Fillis was called out to Ormskirk Road, Up Holland over two dangerous potholes which had damaged vehicles, which he reported immediately on the app named Love Clean Streets.
Five days later on January 5, he received a report from the app claiming that the work had been carried out. Upon carrying out a check in hope of being able to praise the work that had been completed, he discovered that just one of the potholes had been repaired and the larger out of the two had not.
Coun Fillis said: “This dangerous pothole was still there, so I’ve reported it again. The app is being used by the public who, like me, believed it to be accurate, but it's completely misleading claiming that work has been completed when it clearly has not.