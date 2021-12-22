As the funeral cortege made its way to the church, locals silently lined the streets to pay their respects to Tricia and Anthony.

Following the service, the family proceeded to Pleasington Crematorium in Blackburn before returning to the couple's hometown for the wake at the Swan Inn.

In a funeral notice ahead of the service, the family said: "As a family we have appreciated all the kind words, cards and flowers. We know how much they were loved by many people. It truly means a lot to us."

1. The funeral cortege Photo Sales

2. Flowers in memory of Tricia Livesey Photo Sales

3. People lined the streets as the cortege passed through the streets. Photo Sales

4. Flowers in memory of Anthony Tipping Photo Sales