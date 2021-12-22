Flowers left on the steps of All Saints Church.

Higher Walton murder: Emotional scenes as family and friends attend funeral for Higher Walton couple Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping

The family bid a final farewell to the couple during an emotional service at All Saints Church in Blackburn Road, Higher Walton at 11am - less than half a mile from where the couple were found killed in their Cann Bridge Street home on November 20.

By Colin Ainscough & Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:38 pm

As the funeral cortege made its way to the church, locals silently lined the streets to pay their respects to Tricia and Anthony.

Following the service, the family proceeded to Pleasington Crematorium in Blackburn before returning to the couple's hometown for the wake at the Swan Inn.

In a funeral notice ahead of the service, the family said: "As a family we have appreciated all the kind words, cards and flowers. We know how much they were loved by many people. It truly means a lot to us."

1.

The funeral cortege

Photo Sales

2.

Flowers in memory of Tricia Livesey

Photo Sales

3.

People lined the streets as the cortege passed through the streets.

Photo Sales

4.

Flowers in memory of Anthony Tipping

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3