HGV driver was making a brew while driving on M6 near Lancaster with no hands on steering wheel
Lancashire Road Police stopped an HGV driver on the M6 after he nearly collided with a police car.
By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Dec 2022, 11:13am
The HGV was travelling south near Forton when it swerved from lane 1 to lane 2 without warning, narrowly avoiding the police vehicle.
The driver was seen making a cup of tea with no hands on the steering wheel.
He has been reported for due care offences.