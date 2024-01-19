Two 'quick-thinking' Lancashire Police officers who saved the life of a man found 'covered in blood' have been commended.

Concerned residents called 999 after spotting an elderly man in a state of distress and covered in blood at an address in Preston in February 2022.

PS Timperley and PC Hopley forced entry and found the man slumped against a wall, unresponsive, having gone into cardiac arrest.

The officers gave chest compressions, inserted an airway and administered oxygen, performing CPR until paramedics arrived and detected a return to spontaneous circulation.

Thanks to their actions, the man began breathing again.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley and PS Timperley being presented with his award (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was taken to hospital and was well enough to be discharged a number of weeks later.

They were among 23 people from across South Lancashire who were recognised for their outstanding contribution to Lancashire Police.

The officers and staff from South Division - which covers the areas of Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire - were among those honoured at the Chief Constable’s Commendation evening.

The event was held at Hutton HQ last month where PS Timperley and PC Hopley were singled out for particular recognition.

Chief Supt and Divisional Commander Stasia Osiowy said: "All of my officers and staff across the division play a significant part in keeping South Lancashire safe through the work that they do every day and through their engagement with our communities.

"It is fantastic to see that these individuals have been commended.