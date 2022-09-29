The emporium in Corporation Street next to the former Office Outlet, sells vintage and modern pre-loved furniture, homeware, books, toys, clothing and more, with proceeds going towards the specialist care provided by St Catherine’s Hospice.

It was officially opened on Saturday by the Mayor of Preston, Neil Darby and his consort.

He said: “It was amazing to cut the ribbon to launch the brand new St Catherine’s store.

LANCASHIRE POST - 24-09-22 Staff and volunteers at the opening of the new St Catherine's Hospice Care charity shop, the city shop was officially opened by the Mayor of Preston, on Corporation Street, Preston. from left, store manager Scott Strang, Carole Hoyle, Mayor of Preston Coun Neil Darby, consort Dan Leung, Lorraine Charlesworth and Carol Poole.

"It’s a lovely space and great to see an empty shop brought back into use - and for a good cause.”

"Quirky”

Head of retail at the charity, Carole Hoyle, said: “We’re really excited to open our new City Store, which is a one-stop charity shop in the heart of Preston. “We’re looking forward to welcoming supporters and customers old and new through our doors to see what amazing finds they can get their hands on – and of course because we rely on donations, we have some brilliant one-of-a-kind items, and stock is constantly changing.

“We’re very well supported and have lots of great-quality furniture, clothing and more for sale, and we think the City Store will be perfect for passing UCLan students making their way into town, who can call in and see what quirky accessories they can pick up for their homes, new outfits for nights out, books and other deals.

"It’s a really great location, and brings St Catherine’s into the heart of our community.”

Volunteering

Carole added: “The City Store offers a way to shop sustainably, and there are also flexible volunteering opportunities available from a couple of hours a week.

“Volunteering is a fantastic way to gain work experience and build confidence and skills – and it can really boost CVs and job applications - whilst giving back to a worthy cause.”

Opening hours

The St Catherine’s Preston City Store is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am until 5pm.

There is free customer parking at the front, and donations can be accepted at the rear of the shop.

To donate furniture, call 07923172880.

To find out more about volunteering, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk/volunteering, or call 01772 629171.

