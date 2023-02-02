The Someone You Loved singer came face-to-face with his new wax figure at his final sitting, a staggering four years since he first sat for Tussauds’ artists, due to long delays caused by Covid, and Lewis’ commitments to writing new singles, including his recent number one, Pointless.

It is the longest figure creation in the whole of Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s history!

In a video posted by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, the Scottish singer-songwriter said: “It is weird to look at myself like this; I wish I’d never had this haircut, but it is forever immortalised in this wax figure. I love it.

Lewis Capaldi comes face to face with his new Madame Tussaud’s waxwork figure, which is set to go on display in Blackpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin

“For fans I think it will be great, they can come and touch my bum!”

Lewis’ new figure will be unveiled in spring and take up residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool Promenade.

To announce the new figure, Madame Tussauds Blackpool released images and footage from Lewis’ sittings with artists, where thousands of measurements were taken.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has fun at one of the measurement sessions for his new waxwork, which is set to go on display at Madame Tussaud's in Blackpool

Kyle Woodcock, senior attractions manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base.

“The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

“Although it has been the longest figure creation process in our history, it has been worth the wait, and we’re all very excited to see the figure when it goes on display.”

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, including KSI, Ariana Grande, and Marvel Super Heroes, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

Lewis Capaldi comes face to face with his new Madame Tussaud’s waxwork figure, which is due to go on display at Madame Tussaud's in Blackpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours. This includes 350 hours to sculpt the figure and 187 hours to insert a head of hair.

Lewis will join 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Lewis Capaldi gets measured by Madame Tussauds artists for his new waxwork figure. The process was the longest in Tussauds' history - at four years - due to the Covid pandemic and Lewis's commitment to writing and recording his new album