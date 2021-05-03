Here's how Blackpool beach's donkeys prepare for their summer season

Four of the Yorkshire donkeys were given special beauty treatments and medical care ahead of the May bank holiday, which marks the first time they have been able to get back in the saddle since lockdown.

Mark Ineson, owner of the donkeys, was forced to claim universal credit for the first time in his life when functions were cancelled during the pandemic.

But after his animals received a visit from the farrier, dentist and hairdresser, he looked forward to getting his donkeys back on the sand, bringing happiness to children again.

