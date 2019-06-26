Here is how you can volunteer with Galloway's Society for the Blind in Penwortham, Chorley and Morecambe

Sight loss charity Galloway’s is appealing for volunteers to come forward to help support blind and partially sighted people.

The charity revealed that a lack of volunteers, and its lack of drivers in particular, has recently impacted on the activities it provides.

Leo McNicholas

Get Active Coordinator, James Coulton, said: “We are so grateful to those people who already do a brilliant job volunteering for us.

“But unfortunately, despite all their goodwill, we are still in desperate need of volunteer drivers to help us deliver our services across Lancashire.

“We have recently had to postpone trips because we had nobody available to drive.

“If you have a few hours to spare, you are over 25 and under 70 years old you can make a massive difference to the lives of many people.

“Transport is often the greatest challenge for people with reduced vision which is why we need your help to enable people to access help and support.”

The charity is also appealing for volunteers to join its Talking Newspapers team.

Both readers and editors who can record news from newspapers in one of the charity’s studios based in Penwortham, Chorley or Morecambe would be welcomed.

Full training would be given and the charity has team rotas to suit most availabilities.

Leo McNicholas, 83, who currently volunteers for Galloway’s Talking News Service, says that he enjoys helping others to hear texts that they would otherwise struggle to access.

He said: “I really enjoy volunteering for Galloway’s. It’s a good organisation that does a lot of worthwhile work in our local community.

“I like the fact that my work helps people who are living with sight loss stay in touch with what’s going on. It’s important that blind and partially sighted people can access information that keeps them a part of our community.”

For more information call Galloway’s on 01772 744 148.