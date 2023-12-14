News you can trust since 1886
Here are the best gyms in Lancashire to start your New Years resolutions

The turning of a new year gives us all a chance to hit the lifestyle reset button and begin to get back into good habits.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT

Gym memberships provide a range of benefits, including access to classes and personal training sessions. Whether you’re looking to start a weight-loss journey, improve your general fitness, or simply want to maintain a healthy lifestyle, there’s something available to suit your needs.

We’ve taken 7 of the highest-rated gyms in Preston according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.5 or above.

Here’s where you could get a kickstart on your New Years resoloutions.

Pro-Fit Personal Training Unit 1, Capital Trade Park, Winery Ln, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4AR

1. Pro-Fit Personal Training

Pro-Fit Personal Training Unit 1, Capital Trade Park, Winery Ln, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4AR Photo: Pro-Fit Personal Training

EveryBody Fit Gym Derby House, Rear Of, Lytham Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8JE

2. EveryBody Fit Gym

EveryBody Fit Gym Derby House, Rear Of, Lytham Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8JE Photo: EveryBody Fit Gym

Fitcess Fitcess in Unit 10, Ashton-on-Ribble

3. Fitcess

Fitcess Fitcess in Unit 10, Ashton-on-Ribble Photo: Fitcess

Unit4 Crossfit Unit 4 Crossfit in Penny Street, North Road, Preston

4. Unit4 Crossfit

Unit4 Crossfit Unit 4 Crossfit in Penny Street, North Road, Preston Photo: Unit4 Crossfit

