But help was at hand after the not-for-profit organisation, based in Chorley, was provided with roofing materials to insulate its hedgehog shed and make sure its spiky inhabitants have the shelter they need.

Home improvement business Wickes in Chorley provided the products to upgrade their sheds and provide warm living accommodation over the winter months.

The Chorley Hedgehog Rescue, which was set up in 2015 by Janette Jones, started out as a rescue centre for all wildlife but with the number of hedgehogs being brought to the rescue increasing, the company diverted all of its time and resources to only hedgehogs.

The charity now looks after 120 hedgehogs, with another 40 in foster homes.

Glenda Frearson at Chorley Hedgehog Rescue, said: “We are incredibly appreciative of the donation we received from Wickes, as an independent charity we rely solely on donations and the help of volunteers to keep the shelter up and running.

"The insulation materials provided means we can ensure the shelter still receives vital upgrades while we invest in food and other necessities for the animals.”

In the wild, efficient winter nests are essential if hedgehogs are to survive hibernation.

But if they become injured or orphaned they can struggle to build shelter.

The donations were provided as part of the Wickes Community Programme, a new initiative which aims to support local groups and organisations by providing relevant products to help them with essential maintenance, renovation or to complete new projects.

Wickes Chorley Store Manager, Tony Liddle said: “We’re passionate about our local community and when we heard about Chorley Hedgehog Rescue and their need for support, we were delighted to be able to step in and provide them with these products.

"It’s been great to see the renovation come to life, and we welcome any local community group to get in touch to see if we can help with their next project.”