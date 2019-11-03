Help the hunt for missing Shannon Heald, 15, from Preston

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl is missing from her home in Preston.

Shannon Heald was last seen near Asda in Morecambe at 6pm on November 2.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Shannon has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Preston.

“We are now concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.”

Shannon is described as 5’1” tall, with long blonde hair with brown bits and was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and navy blue sliders.

If you have seen Shannon or have any information, call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191102-1184.