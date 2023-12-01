Help for Lancashire households struggling with energy costs as research shows two thirds are in difficulty

Two in three Lancashire residents are having difficulty paying their energy bills, according to new research.

The average household in the county that is classed as ‘fuel poor’ would need to see their annual energy costs fall by £442 so as to no longer fall into that category.

The figures have emerged as part of the ‘Take Charge’ initiative, a collaboration between distribution operator Electricity North West, the Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice in the North West

The free service aims to support up to 25,000 households across the region every year for the next five years with issues related to energy debt, access to support services and grant applications to make their properties more energy efficient. Since its launch in April, more than 10,000 local people have already received help.

Almost 15 percent of Lancashire households are classed as 'fuel poor'

Half of households in Lancashire have not yet taken action to make their homes more energy efficient because they believe it will be too expensive, while 24 per cent of people believe that renting their property is a barrier to making energy-saving changes.

Almost 15 percent of households in the North West are classed as fuel poor, meaning that the dwelling’s energy efficiency rating is Band D or below and the disposable income of the occupiers, after housing and fuel costs, is below the poverty line.

Only 31 per cent of people in Lancashire say they’re able to pay their fuel bills without difficulty.

Speaking to mark Fuel Poverty Awareness Day this week, Samantha Loukes, Head of Customer Inclusion at Electricity North West - which is investing £8m in the Take Charge campaign - said: “With fuel prices increasing and constantly in the news, it can be a worrying and overwhelming time for many people across the region. We’re here to help.

“Our friendly advisors at Citizens Advice in the North West are on hand to give impartial advice on how to save money and there is much-needed funding available for those who meet the criteria. I’d urge anyone who is worried about energy bills to get in touch with Take Charge today.

“There are many reasons why the North West is impacted. A combination of older, inefficient housing stock and lower than average incomes has meant rising energy costs have hit hard.

“North West residents can speak to our Take Charge Citizens Advice experts in confidence to help take control of their bills. As well as advice and tips, there’s also funding and grants available to help make homes warmer and more energy efficient.”