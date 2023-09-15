Watch more videos on Shots!

The 33-year-old actress is mum to Matilda, eight, Delilah, five and Charlie, two, who she shares with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair, a footballer who used to play for Preston North End and Manchester City.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday (Thursday, September 14), Helen announced a parenting decision she had recently made as she sat in the car waiting for Matilda to finish a hip hop and drama class

The former Coronation Street star, who attended Westholme School in Blackburn, said: “I just feel like it’s such a struggle – the activities – so what I’ve decided to do this term is I’ve cancelled all my kids classes at the weekends. I don’t feel mum guilt about it because why I’ve done that is… with Scott living away, he’d come and see the kids and then the kids had their activities and he wasn’t having like that full time.

Helen Flanagan with her children Matilda, eight, Delilah, five and Charlie, two. Credit: Helen Flanagan on Instagram.

"He’d just drive five hours there, five hours back, just to see them, and the kids just want to see their dad when he’s down.

“If I free up the weekends then they can go and see their dad for the weekend and not just that as well, like I’ve got friends like in London, I’ve got friends in Scotland, I like going away for the weekends and it justs frees up my weekends.

“Obviously I want my kids doing well with their activities so I have just tried to move everything from the week – ”

Helen was then interrupted by her two children in the car as Delilah began behaving like a “scamp” according to her mum, and Charlie played with her “favourite” bag before complaining about a lost sock.

Thhe mum of three continued: “So I’ve got Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, kind of at a push a Friday and I’ve got to fit in all their classes that they like doing – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie. I feel bad because Charlie’s not doing swimming lessons, and I find it a constant juggle.