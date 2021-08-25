Heavenly Desserts opens in Preston

City mayor Coun Javed Iqbal attended the official opening of the new artisan dessert restaurant which is located at 5-6, Cheapside.

Birmingham based Heavenly Desserts launched in 2008 and it has branches across the country, including in Manchester, Liverpool and Blackburn, with plans to expand overseas.

The new Preston franchise owners are Imran Rashid,36, and Hassan Anwar,30.

Opening night at Heavenly Desserts, Preston

Imran believes the new enterprise is in the perfect location. He said: "It's a nice place to open, close to the Guild Hall. There are a lot of events that happen in the (flag market) square - if you're going to open a business in Preston this is probably the best place to go."

More than 20 new jobs have been created at the store said Imran, adding: "Our new team has undergone intensive high-end artisan dessert training so that every waffle, crêpe and cake is picture perfect.”

He continued: "We've had delays because of the pandemic - if there was no pandemic we would have opened earlier. There's been good feedback and there's good footfall in the area. The way I look at it it can only go onwards and upwards".

Previously there was a different and now closed Heavenly Desserts in the Miller Arcade.

Time for a photo of a "Heavenly Dessert"

Heavenly Deserts will be open seven days a week and the menu includes waffles, pancakes and cakes, with gluten free and vegan options, an artisan tea range, coffee and soft drinks. As for Imran, who admits to not having a very sweet tooth, his top choice is "I'll Have What She's Having" - an American waffle with strawberries and a scoop of special ice cream with chocolate.

The store opening took place alongside a competition giveaway with details released on Heavenly Dessert's social media pages.

