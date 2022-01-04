Heartbroken family pays tribute to popular Pendle man (45) who was 'loved by all'

Muz Khan taking a selfie in front of the white cliffs of Dover

Musadique Ali Khan, affectionately known as Muz, died in the early hours of Christmas morning with his mum, wife, children, siblings, his sister-in-law, nieces and nephews beside him.

His illness began with symptoms of stomach pains and discomfort in January last year. Six month later and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was hit with the bombshell diagnosis of a rare type of Stage 4 cancer - signet-ring cell carcinoma.

In his younger years, Muz attended Marsden Community Primary School, where he met lifelong friends Mohsin and Zaheer to name a few. They remember him fondly for his free spirit, infectious nature and as mentioned by Mohsin his fake poetry writing! Throughout his high school and college days at Edge End High School and later Nelson and Colne College, Muz became well known for his passion for music, especially piano house. His close friends, Mark and Bishop, recall going on a trip to London in 1994. With a smile on their face, they remember standing on the platform of Nelson Train Station where Muz turned up holding a big red Sony tape deck, blasting out tunes from Carlos, the Zone, Bob Marley and UB40! Soon all joined in for what became a trip to never forget, thanks to Muz.

An avid Liverpool supporter - the late Muz Khan

His friend, Faraz, also described Muz as "well dressed and a charmer" which those close to him can confirm and they would say the same. But he always had a way of doing things that made it likeable in a way which only Muz could!

Later in life he met his wife - Sarah. She recalls one of their chance meetings before they struck up a relationship. “One evening I decided to order a takeaway from a local curry house when I accidently bumped into Muz. I remember him instigating the conversion and feeling a little shy and awkward. However, I thought nothing of it and went on my way. When I think back on that now it was really significant as we both have a love for food, particularly spicy food.

"The local takeaway went on to be a favourite of ours for a Saturday night takeaway. Sometime later, I can’t remember how long after he began working at the same place as me. He once told me after we began dating, that he would sit, pretending to read a book at break time for the off chance that I’d pass by with the hope of bumping into me. Knowing Muz I’m not sure how much of that was true. He had a way with words, like only he had, that said, it worked and the rest is history as they say.”

"His two eldest children, Lauren and Corey can vouch for how much he was loved in this town. They cannot forget when they were younger and would go into town with their dad, hungry and eager to get a much-loved cheese and onion pasty. What they thought would be a quick trip would turn into a very lengthy affair with Muz stopping continuously to chat to friends. This was the case with Muz throughout his life, many remember that he had a lot of time for people, he loved to chat with whoever had the time. Connecting with people was very important to him, he never missed an opportunity to brighten other people's lives."

His strength of character astounded his football buddies. A lasting legacy for which he will always be remembered. Even whilst he was on active palliative chemotherapy, he would "run rings around" them on the footy pitch. His fellow teammates Faraz, Zaheer, Qasim and Abid reminisce how Muz was awarded the Man of the Match on many occasions. They even presented him with a football trophy for his achievements the day before he passed away. Muz was a keen fan of Liverpool football club and this zest for football will be continued by his youngest son Zach who currently plays for Fulledge Colts and wishes to fulfil his dad's fantasy and play for Liverpool one day.

Sarah added: "Muz and his family refused to be victims to this awful disease and fought it all the way, until the very end, they never lost hope. Muz and I put endless hours into researching alternative cancer treatments. In order to fund these, many fundraising events took place. One of which took place at the Alaxandra Snooker Hall in Nelson. It was organised by many of his family and co-ordinated by the wonderful Carol. The event had been planned for some time but shortly before Muz fell ill and couldn’t attend. However, from his hospital bed he played his part by drawing the first prize from the raffle. His wife would like to relay Muz’s immense thanks to all the wonderful people of our local community for the love and support they showed him, in what was the hardest challenge of his life.

"In particular he wanted to thank Carol, Elaine, Lisa, Chris and Jav for their unwaning support throughout the journey. He fought hard and to the very end, even when he lost his voice. He still gave written instructions to those closest to him.