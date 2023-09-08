Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10-year-old boy died in hospital yesterday with his family by his side after being found unresponsive at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade on Sunday night at about 10.40pm.

“We are heartbroken by the news we have received today and our thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time,” read a statement from the hotel, which has temporarily closed while an investigation takes place. “We will continue to provide the relevant authorities any assistance they need to carry out their investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety and comfort of our guests remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close whilst the investigations and our own inspections take place,” the statement continued. “Our phone lines remain open.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tributes to the boy already pouring in, Lancashire Police said: “We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel. He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7). His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”