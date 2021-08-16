Heartbreak after former Lancashire police dog dies

Lancashire Police have confirmed one of their-much loved former police dogs has died.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:00 pm
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:02 pm

Police announced with "great sadness" that RPD Grant had died yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 15).

Grant served with the Lancashire Police Dog unit before retiring six years ago.

His owner paid tribute to Grant, writing: "Grant has been my shadow everyday since".

Lancashire Police added: "Thanks for your service Grant".

Many have shared their condolences following the news of his death.

One person wrote: "Rest in peace RPD Grant, so sorry for your sad loss.

RPD Grant served with the Lancashire Police Dog unit before retiring six years ago. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"They are with us for such a short time, but they leave paw prints on our hearts forever."

Another said: "Another very special doggie has got his police wings to carry him over the rainbow bridge.

"His family must be heartbroken.

"Thank you for all your service and keeping people safe."

