The Cottage Tea Room in Brinscall raised £750 and the Prison Service donated a further £742.

Owner of the The Tea Room, where the handover took place, Janet Chaplin said: "The handover of the cheques was last Saturday.

"Martyn Brown, a volunteer from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, along with his hearing dog, Kenny, represented the charity, myself from the The Room and Denise Bolton represented The Prison Service Charity Fund.

Janet from the Tea Room, Martyn and Kenny (the dog), and Denise Bolton (Charity representative from the Prison Service)

"It is a nationwide charity but not as well-known as others and does not get the same amount of publicity. It provides a much needed facility for deaf people."

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which can aid their owners with things such as sensing danger or alerting them to the door or phone going, receive no government funding and rely solely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to fund its vital work.

The breeding, training, placement and life-long care of each hearing dog costs around £45,000. Hearing Dogs are provided free of charge to the deaf people they help.