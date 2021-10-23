Headstone campaign launched to honour Bamber Bridge "hero" Robert Cochrane

Robert Cochrane

Robert Cochrane died in hospital on October 26 last year, after battling heart problems following a sudden fall.

Although the 64-year-old lived with learning difficulties, he was a dedicated community champion, and gave up his time to keep the town tidy. He was known for doing odd jobs for neighbours, pubs, the Lancashire County Council and even the police.

Since his death, it has come to light that only a wooden cross marks his grave at St Saviour's Church, Church Road, Bamber Bridge.

Amanda Jane, a member of the Facebook group Be Proud To Be A Brigger appealed for people to raise money to fund a proper headstone.

This was seen by John Wilson, who had experience of fundraising to fly stricken Bamber Bridge scaffolder Colin Whiteside home after a mosquito bite in Sri Lanka.

John said: "Robert was known to everyone in Bamber Bridge. He was really proud to live here, and always wanted to give people a helping hand.

"I've known him since I was a kid. He was a kind and loving guy who nobody ever had a bad word to say about.

"So rather than just an unmarked grave or just having a wooden cross, we think it's absolutely right that the community should give something back to him and give him a proper headstone."

John has set a target of £1,500 for the headstone, with £900 raised in only three days.

He said: "I think we'll absolutely smash it, to be honest. And because Robert did a lot to help foodbanks, any donations over £1,500 will be given to local foodbanks. That way more people benefit and it's like Robert's still helping people now."

About Robert

Robert was born on January 26, 1956. He was raised in an orphanage before being adopted by the couple who ran it, once it had closed.

Robert's adopted parents later moved to France, then Italy and Spain, leaving him in Preston where he lived at Stanley Grange care home.