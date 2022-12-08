Hacienda Classical had already been revealed as a headliner for the event, which will take place across May 11-13 2023 in the stunning 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park in Lancaster.

And they will be joined by Anne-Marie and Bastille as the other two headline acts.

Hacienda Classical will kick off the festival on the Thursday night, with indie pop group Bastille set for the Friday night slot as they take to the stage to perform their bank of top 40 hits, which includes ‘Happier’ and ‘Good Grief’.

Anne-Marie will headline at Highest Point.

Bastille’s chart-conquering twice No1 debut album, Bad Blood, which featured the international hit, ‘Pompeii’ was the biggest-selling digital album of 2013.

Pop sensation and The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie, who is one of the most streamed artists in the UK, will bring her collection of chart topping tunes, such as ‘2002’ and ‘PSYCHO’ to close the festival with a headline performance on the Saturday night.

Full weekend tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday go on sale from 6pm today, Thursday December 8, via Skiddle’s website at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/, costing £145 per adult.

The full line-up for Highest Point 2023 will be announced in January 2023, and will see a huge variety of artists, from chart-topping artists and indie legends to underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and funk groovers set to take to the six stages in Williamson Park.

Bastille. Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Plus, there will once again be regional street food and craft beer offering on site, with the team behind the festival working hard to create new and exciting experiences for 2023’s programme to make it its best and most diverse lineup yet.

The setting for the festival could very well be one of the most beautiful event sites in the UK, with enchanting woodland, and breathtaking views over Morecambe Bay and the Lake District fells and mountains.

The park is also home to Lancaster’s most iconic building, the Ashton Memorial, which dominates the city’s skyline at around 150ft tall.

