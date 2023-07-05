News you can trust since 1886
Head of Care Service Wins “Outstanding Contribution to Learning Disabilities & Autism” Award

Congratulations to Jo Withington, Head of Service for the Adults North Division for winning the ‘Highly Commended Award’ at the Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2023 in the category “The Jim Mansell Outstanding Contribution to Learning Disabilities and Autism”
By Ian GolcherContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Jo Withington (right) with colleagues at the AwardsJo Withington (right) with colleagues at the Awards
This prestigious, national award recognises and celebrates individuals that have made a long-term outstanding contribution, providing excellent support and high-quality care for people with a learning disability/ autism.

The awards were held at the ICC (International Conference Centre) in Birmingham on June 30 and are open to nominations from all areas of the Heath & Social Care sector, from frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

Jo who hails from the North West, has gained a wealth of experience in the Care Sector after first starting her career 19 years ago as a support worker. Jo subsequently joined the CareTech Group in 2014 and worked her way up to become a Service Manager, progressing to the role of Locality Manager through to her current position as Head of Service for the Adult’s North Division.

Jo Withington with her AwardJo Withington with her Award
Speaking about the award, Jo stated: “I’m completely and utterly overwhelmed to have been nominated and won and I’m particularly moved by the fact that I was nominated by one of my colleagues, Michelle Woodcock.”

Jo further added: “To go through the whole interview process with one of the judges ‘Claire’, an amazing lady with lived experience, is particularly humbling and I would like to thank all the individuals that I work with, my colleagues and everyone at the ‘Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards’. I’m lost for words, which is unusual for me”

Congratulations Jo, thoroughly deserved!