Hazel joins martial arts elite as she celebrates the rare feat of a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

The 38-year-old mum of one has been awarded the coveted grade of black belt in the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) – after 15 years of dedicated training.

Hazel is Blackpool’s first female BJJ black belt and the latest among only around 40 other female UK practitioners to hold the grade, which requires at least between 10 years of dedicated training to reach the required standard.

Blackpool-born Hazel, who lives in Garstang, trains out of Savage Mixed Martial Arts Academy in the resort and received her grade from her coach and business partner Gary Savage, who is based at the academy in Church Street.

Black belt Hazel Winter with coach and business partner Gary Savage

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was popularised in 1993 when Royce Gracie became the winner of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a competition that pitted fighters from different martial arts against each other to determine the most efficient system of hand-to-hand combat.

It was the arts practicality that peaked Hazel’s interest.

"I wanted to be able to defend myself if attacked,” she said. “After seeing how someone of a small stature like Royce Gracie was able to overcome a bigger and stronger person, I felt it was the art I should learn.”

Hazel now teaches a ladies’ and children’s BJJ class and is keen to encourage anyone to try the art. Her 11-year-old daughter Lola is learning the art.

"It really is a great art, and has given me so much,” added Hazel.

"I have seen how BJJ can change people’s lives.”

Of her black belt award after so many years of hard work, Hazel said: “I was totally overwhelmed. It has been a long road. It certainly hasn’t been easy, but I have never regretted starting.

"As a female in what has long been a male dominated sport, I am proud to show that women are as capable of reaching their potential and that we are gaining an equal footing.”