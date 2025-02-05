Hays Travel which had been located in the town centre has now moved to Market Walk.

Manager of Hays Travel in Chorley Carrie Alger said: “We have been trading in the town centre for over five years and have decided to relocate new premises on Market Walk Chorley.

"We moved as we need a bigger store, due to our success and want to be in a prime location in the centre of Chorley.”

The store, which has been trading as Hays travel since November 2019, after Hays took over the retail estate from Thomas Cook, has gone from strength to strength, with a team of eight with over 75 years combined travel experience.

The grand opening will be held on Friday morning with a special guest cutting the official ribbon.

