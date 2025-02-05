Hays Travel in Chorley moves premises after five years

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Feb 2025, 14:01 BST
A popular travel company in Chorley has relocated premises after five years.

Hays Travel which had been located in the town centre has now moved to Market Walk.

Manager of Hays Travel in Chorley Carrie Alger said: “We have been trading in the town centre for over five years and have decided to relocate new premises on Market Walk Chorley.

"We moved as we need a bigger store, due to our success and want to be in a prime location in the centre of Chorley.”

The store, which has been trading as Hays travel since November 2019, after Hays took over the retail estate from Thomas Cook, has gone from strength to strength, with a team of eight with over 75 years combined travel experience.

The grand opening will be held on Friday morning with a special guest cutting the official ribbon.

Hays Travel in Chorley has relocated after five years in the town centre.

1. Hays Travel in Chorley relocates after five years

Hays Travel in Chorley has relocated after five years in the town centre. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The new location of the business is Market Walk.

2. Hays Travel in Chorley relocates after five years

The new location of the business is Market Walk. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The official opening will take place on Friday morning with a very special guest.

3. Hays Travel in Chorley relocates after five years

The official opening will take place on Friday morning with a very special guest. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Wish you were here!

4. Hays Travel in Chorley relocates after five years

Wish you were here! Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice