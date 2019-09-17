Have your say over possible car ban in narrow road North of Preston after build for 194 homes gets the green light

Motorists can weigh in on proposals to ban driving along a patch of road to the North of Preston after a plan for 194 homes was approved.

Highways authority, Lancashire County Council is currently consulting on a new Traffic Regulation Order to stop motorists driving to Sandyforth Lane from Lightfoot Lane.

The move is to help keep traffic levels at bay and to make sure the road is safe to use for pedestrians and cyclists using the Guild Wheel.

A spokesman for the county council said: “This prohibition of driving is required as a condition of planning permission for David Wilson Homes’ Lightfoot Meadows residential development which is currently under construction.

“The proposed prohibition of driving was agreed in principle when the planning application was approved by Preston City Council Planning Committee.

“The change to access is intended to help manage traffic levels and protect vulnerable road users on Sandyforth Lane, which is a narrow road and part of the Guild Wheel route.

“It is also linked to wider changes to roads in the area including the development of the new East-West Link Road which will be accessed from a new roundabout on Lightfoot Lane.”

Plans show that vehicle access to the site will be via Tom Benson Way and the new east-west link road with a signal controlled junction between the two roads.

Meanwhile Sandyforth Lane will provide access for pedestrians and cyclists only with crossing points for access to the Northern area of the site.

For more search ‘Proposed Traffic Regulation Orders’ on the Lancashire County Council website: www.lancashire.gov.uk