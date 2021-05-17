Have your say on proposed Aldi store and care home in Scotforth

The plans would see land at Scotforth Road developed into a new Aldi store.

In addition to the foodstore, the application will also include an outline of a potential care home that could also be delivered on-site, to address local care needs.

Aldi’s proposal for Scotforth offers:

CGI image of how the proposed Aldi store in Scotforth may look. Picture by Aldi.

*Modestly sized food store with a new sales area of 1,315m2

*Parking spaces for 120 cars, including six accessible bays, ten parent-and-child spaces, and eight electric vehicle charging points

*Free customer car parking together with bicycle storage

*Between 30 and 50 full and part-time local jobs

*Additional employment opportunities during the construction and through the supply chain

*Attractive landscaping throughout the site to enhance its appearance

*A high-quality design which offers a contemporary shopping experience

Aldi would like to hear people's views regarding their ambitions for a new store in Scotforth.

Exhibition boards that provide further detail on the scheme can be viewed hereFollowing this public consultation process, Aldi UK will submit a hybrid planning application to Lancaster City Council.

The application will include a detailed application for the foodstore and access, with the care home application being outline at this stage.

That means a further application will be needed in the future to set out the details for the care home.

All comments should be received no later than Monday May 24 to ensure that they can be taken into consideration before the final plans are submitted.

If you would like to provide feedback, you can do so in the following ways: complete the online form here; email [email protected]

Call 0333 358 0502 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm)

Write to: Aldi Scotforth C/O Lexington Communications 3rd Floor Queens House, Queen Street, M2 5HT.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Our plans for a new store in Scotforth will ensure local residents can pick up our awarding winning products without having to travel too far.

“The proposals have been developed through consultation with Lancaster City Council and now we are excited to engage with the wider community.

"We believe that a new store will be for the benefit of Scotforth, creating jobs and delivering more choice for local residents, with a high quality design, tailored to the local area.