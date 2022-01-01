Have you seen missing Preston man Craig Davies?
Police are appealing for help in finding a Preston man who has been missing from his home for almost a month.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 9:50 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 9:52 am
Craig Davies, 36, from Preston, was last seen close to Liverpool Magistrates Court, in Derby Square, Liverpool on December 7.
He is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with a bald head.
He has a red tribal style tattoo on his left arm.
Craig was wearing a black North Face coat, a grey North Face hoodie, blue jeans and blue Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.
He has links to Liverpool city centre and Preston.
Anyone with information about Craig’s whereabouts should call 01695 566160 or 101 quoting log 0638 of December 7.