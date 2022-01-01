Have you seen missing Preston man Craig Davies?

Police are concerned about Craig Davies, who has been missing since early December

Craig Davies, 36, from Preston, was last seen close to Liverpool Magistrates Court, in Derby Square, Liverpool on December 7.

He is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with a bald head.

He has a red tribal style tattoo on his left arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig was wearing a black North Face coat, a grey North Face hoodie, blue jeans and blue Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He has links to Liverpool city centre and Preston.