Dog friendly pub Hare & Hounds, located at 400 Bolton Road, has opened its doors again just in time for the 2025/2026 football season following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Greene King pub on Bolton Road West has had an extensive refurbishment inside and out with new signage, furniture, flooring, lighting, artwork and a beer garden.

Customers can continue to enjoy all the action of live TV sports from Sky Sports and TNT Sports with additional TVs and a new sound system, ensuring a wide range of entertainment with quality food and drinks, now in the comfort of the refreshed surroundings.

General manager Gillian Godfrey said: “We’re really pleased to welcome customers back to the Hare & Hounds and show off our new season’s look!

"We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and we look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across the local community and beyond.”

Take a look at some of the fabulous pics.

