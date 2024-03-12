Watch more of our videos on Shots!

59-year-old Bez, real name Mark Berry, is best known for being the dancer/percussionist in the rock band Happy Mondays.

Founded in Salford in 1980, Happy Mondays - still fronted by singer Shaun Ryder- are about to embark on their first UK headline tour in five years called 'The Been There Done That Tour'. The 16 date tour kicks off this Thursdayin Glasgow.

But before jetting off across the country, band member Bez - who was born in Bolton when it was still part of Lancashire - tucked into some good grub from a restaurant chain with a site in Preston.

African restaurant Manjaros on London Road, Preston has taken to their Facebook page to share an image of the music legend enjoying a Manjaro's takeaway of parmo and chips.

Happy Monday's star Bez enjoying a takeaway from Manjaro's. Credit: Manjaro's

Manjaros Preston captioned the post: "Everyday is a Happy one when tucking into a Parmo! Great to see Bez from Happy Mondays enjoying a Manjaros!"

In the photo, a beaming Bez can be seen enjoying his meal whilst dressed in a full black Adidas tracksuit, with his Manjaros takeaway bag resting behind him.

A parmo is a popular takeway food originating in Middlesbrough which consists of a breaded cutlet of chicken or pork topped with a white béchamel sauce and cheese.

It is not clear from the post which Manjaro's site the food was actually ordered from however, as the chain does have 18 stores across the UK.

Happy Monday's first gig of their tour is in Glasgow on Thursday though so it is possible tha Bez has stopped in Lancashire on his way up!

Manjaros is no stanger to celebrity customers, their website featuring a gallery of the many famous famous who have ate their in their time.