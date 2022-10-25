Paul Spann and his family have prepared a spooktacular show at his family home this Halloween in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Bats, spiders, ghosts, and talking pumpkins made up of thousands of LED lights will dazzle crowds outside no.1 Hemley Close in Westhoughton.

The shows will run twice daily (at 6pm and 7pm) for four nights from 28 October to 31 October and will feature video snippets and music from Halloween favourites - Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, and the Addams Family.

Decorating Hemley Close for Halloween

Last year, Paul’s family took part in Derian House’s Deck the Halls that sees houses across the country decorate their homes to raise money for the charity.

The festive light show raised more than £3,000 for Derian House and attracted visitors from across the region.

Paul said: “This is our first Halloween light show and we’re looking forward to it. We have a great show lined up with loads of new props, a new sound system, plus a few surprises to add into the mix. A lot of hard work has gone into this – I’ve been preparing for months!

“No matter what happens with the world the shows will go on. We have back-up power to ensure that the kids are entertained. It will be fantastic to see all the families’ faces as they watch the show. Plus, it’s worthwhile to raise money for a good cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spanns

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser, said: “An incredible amount of effort goes into Paul’s light shows – they’re literally dazzling to see!

“While care is free for families, it costs £5.7million to run services at Derian House each year. We couldn’t do what we do without our supporters, like Paul, who go above and beyond for our families.”

You can donate to Paul’s Halloween fund-raiser on his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hemleyhalloween

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deck the Halls 2022 will see homes, schools, workplaces and clubs turn on their lights for Derian House and create show-stopping displays to wow their neighbours.

Hemley Close Halloween

If you are interested in taking part in Deck the Halls 2022 email [email protected]

Warning: The light show is thousands of flashing lights, and some effects will cause strobe effects so people with photo sensitive epilepsy should not attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad