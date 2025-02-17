Half-term fun: 9 fabulous pics of families playing in the mud and tackling obstacle courses at Martin Mere Wetland Centre

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Feb 2025, 15:28 BST
Martin Mere Wetlands in Ormskirk was the place to be for February half term as many families enjoyed a mudfest.

Excited children and parents got stuck in to mud-themed activities including a mud kitchen, wild crafts, a muddy obstacle course and the annual North West Puddle Jumping Championships, at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

Those in attendance also created some wild crafts and cooked up delicious muddy meals and attended some mud shows to learn all of the fascinating and mind-boggling facts about mud!

Take a look at some fantastic pictures.

Families enjoy half term fun at Mudfest, with mud-themed activities, including a mud kitchen, wild crafts, a muddy obstacle course and the annual North West Puddle Jumping Championships, at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

1. Mudfest at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Families enjoy half term fun at Mudfest, with mud-themed activities, including a mud kitchen, wild crafts, a muddy obstacle course and the annual North West Puddle Jumping Championships, at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Smile if you are having fun!

2. Mudfest at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Smile if you are having fun! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Strike a pose!

3. Mudfest at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Strike a pose! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
You can do it!

4. Mudfest at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

You can do it! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice