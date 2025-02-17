Excited children and parents got stuck in to mud-themed activities including a mud kitchen, wild crafts, a muddy obstacle course and the annual North West Puddle Jumping Championships, at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.
Those in attendance also created some wild crafts and cooked up delicious muddy meals and attended some mud shows to learn all of the fascinating and mind-boggling facts about mud!
Take a look at some fantastic pictures.
Families enjoy half term fun at Mudfest, with mud-themed activities, including a mud kitchen, wild crafts, a muddy obstacle course and the annual North West Puddle Jumping Championships, at Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.
Smile if you are having fun! Photo: Michelle Adamson
Strike a pose! Photo: Michelle Adamson
You can do it! Photo: Michelle Adamson
