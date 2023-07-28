Hakim Group plant seeds for vision of a better future

Cracking Good Food is a not-for-profit enterprise that works to eradicate food poverty and increase food sustainability in the Greater Manchester area.

When the volunteers aren’t getting their hands dirty in the garden, they deliver cooking courses and provide accessible information on ways to minimise food waste and our impact on the environment.

In support of the work that Cracking Good Food do, Hakim Group in Darwen came together to donate as many seeds as possible along with gardening tools to assist volunteers in creating a planting area.

Planters outside storage unit in Hulme

The planters have been designed to fill an empty concrete space outside a storage unit in Hulme.

Head of Communication and Project Management at Hakim Group, Nick Lowe, said: “Our team at HG are passionate about making a difference in our local community, particularly through sustainability, so partnering with Cracking Good Food was a really valuable opportunity.

“The work that the organisation does makes a real impact and we’re really grateful to have helped them achieve this goal and create an area that benefits the environment as well as local people.”

Teams from Hakim Group HQ, which represent independent opticians across UK and ROI, ran the fundraiser at their headquarters in line with World Environment Day, making their donation to Cracking Good Food at the end of the week.

Tracey Torley from Cracking Good Food added: “Everything we used to create this space was donated, including all the materials as well as people’s time.

“What was once an under-used area of a car park at a storage unit facility, has now become a functional space to help provide valuable resources to those who need a helping hand.

“Not only will this mean we can easily compost any food waste from our cooking activities, but also that we can grow some fresh herbs and salad items to include in our community cooking sessions!”

The plants are estimated to go towards feeding around 2000 people through various routes, including a delivery service, catering and community cooking workshops also organised by the charity.

Hakim Group hope to continue their efforts with Cracking Good Food later in the year with donations of kitchen utensils, pots and pans for those struggling during the cost of living crisis.

For more information about Hakim Group, please visit: www.hakimgroup.co.uk