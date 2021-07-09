Guided walks to boost wellbeing have raised over £2800 for mental health charities including Lancashire Mind

Rose Gare-Simmons and Scott Mcalister from Morecambe are qualified mountain leaders and navigation tutors and together they run NavTrek, a local grassroots navigation training academy.

When they are not out teaching navigation they are often found leading walks and for the past 12 months they have been giving up their time each month to organise and lead group walks.

Participants are asked to make a donation for a place on each walk and 100% of this money goes to the chosen charity.

Team NavTrek at the summit of Gowbarrow fell in the Lake District during their 20 mile Ullswater way challenge event that took place on Saturday June 26 2021. From left: Rose Gare-Simmons, Owen Mcalister, Rachel Sear, Scott Mcalister, Mick Wilcox, Danny McManus, Holly Bailey, Jack Mcalister, Lee Fawcett, Stu Ridley, Chris Kelly, Louise Walsh, James Pinkney, Rhian Perry, Janine Taylor-Schonhut, Bryany Benson, Jenna Brown, Andy Brown and James Donoghue.

Rose explains “We have now raised money for Black Dog Outdoors, Lancashire Mind and Growing Well in Kendal. We have been identifying local mental health charities to support on a quarterly basis as there are so many worthy charities that need our support and donations now more than ever!”

Through their wellbeing walks they have raised over £2800 for mental health over the past 12 months.

Since June 2020, there has been a total of eight group walks, two of these being bigger and more challenging hikes.

These events were started amidst the Covid-19 pandemic; at a time when groups had to be carefully managed but when socialising and meaningful activity was needed more than ever.

Scott Mcalister and Rose Gare-Simmons at the summit of Silver How on their April guided Wellbeing walk.

Rose said “We have had people join us from all walks of life, some people have been completely new to hill walking and have simply wanted to be guided in a beautiful place whereas others have been seasoned hill walkers but have joined our walks for the social aspect of the groups… but everyone who has joined us on our wellbeing walks have come for the benefit of their mental health, many people are seeking solitude and healing in our natural world and we feel blessed to be able to play a role in promoting safe and sociable access to the outdoors”.