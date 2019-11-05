Have your say

Guided tours through Broadgate and coffee mornings for older men are just two of the projects to benefit from a £5k boost.

The £5,000 looks set to be dedicated to a newly formed community group, improving connections within the community in Broadgate and tackling loneliness.

Members of Preston City Council’s Cabinet will consider backing the Connected Communities project at a meeting at Town Hall today.

The move comes after research into the community found that residents wanted better social connections and key hubs to spend time in.

They also wanted to see loneliness targeted, the environment improved and more volunteering activities.

Residents, consulted on the different types of work that they might like to see happen in the area, suggested a host of initiatives and groups where neighbours would have the chance to meet.

Among the ideas were guided tours of Broadgate, gardening projects and coffee mornings for older men.