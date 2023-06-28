Tickets for a fun-filled family colour run taking place in Grimsargh are now on sale.

The event, organised by the St. Michael’s CofE Primary School PTFA Committee, will take place at the Grimsargh school on Saturday, July 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can enjoy a run or leisurely walk around the 2.5km course, which will involve taking part in a range of family-friendly obstacles whilst being doused with water and powder paint along the way.

The colorful shoes and legs of teenagers at color run event.

Doors will open at 9.00am for a 10.00am start and the event costs £5.00 per runner to enter.

Under 8s will require an adult to participate with them and the adult will be included in their £5.00 entry.

Organisers say that there will be a live DJ on the day alongside a warm-up for all runners to participate in. At the end of the run, children will be given a medal and a certificate to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will be able to purchase pizza from Pendle Pizza and ice cream from Posts Ice Cream Van which will be onsite at the Grimsargh school too.

Spectators are asked to give a small donation on the day, with all monies raised going towards Grimsargh St. Michael’s CofE.

Event organiser and PTFA Committee Member, Alana Pickard, explains: “We can’t wait to host this exciting new event to help raise money for Grimsargh St. Michael’s Primary School."