Grieving mum of Penwortham schoolboy Dylan Crossey turns to bodybuilding as she rebuilds her life

The mum of a teenage cyclist who died in a road accident as turned her grief into motivation for bodybuilding.

Forty-year-old Tracey Milligan, mum of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey, is preparing to compete in today's PCA competition in Manchester, which if she is placed, could see her entered into the British finals.

Dylan Crossey's mum Tracey Milligan

Since New Year she has shed 36lb and has been able to overcome mental health problems since the death of Dylan in October 2016.

Tracey said: “Dylan’s death has left a gap that I’ve filled with exercise.

“When Dylan died I lost all my self-esteem, I didn’t want to do anything or talk to anyone. Now I’m much more confident, I’ve got a new focus. I will never get over what happened to Dylan, but unfortunately the world keeps moving and you can learn to cope better.

“I’ve had a lot of support from friends, family, and especially from my daughter Jessica, and I want other people who are struggling to know that it’s okay to ask for help and you can refocus.”

Tracey and Dylan

Tracey started her training in January after remembering the ‘six pack challenge’ she started with Dylan, a pupil at Penwortham's All Hallow's High School.

She said: “He was leaner than lean and used to make me run around Buckshaw Village. We talked about doing a six pack challenge and in January I thought ‘game on’. I decided to do it for both of us.”

Tracey, from Buckshaw Village now ‘eats clean’, involving lots of protein, and completes two hours of cardio a day and one hour of lifting at Muscle Alley gym in Lostock Hall.

She said: “It’s been hard, but your body will do what you tell it to.”

