Gregson Centre in Lancaster appoints first chief executive

Founded by residents in 1983, the Gregson is a popular Community Centre in the Freehold area of Lancaster.

For many years it has been run by a management company but during the Covid-enforced closure, the GCA took the decision to bring back the running of the centre into its own hands.

With renovations in the centre now complete and with a new five year business plan in place, the Gregson has appointed a new leader, Charles Tyrer, to take the charity forward into its next stage of development.

Charles Tyrer has been appointed chief executive at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster.

For almost a decade, Charles has dedicated his career to developing Settle Stories, an arts charity in the Yorkshire Dales.

Charles has lived in Lancaster for the last four years and has enjoyed getting involved with community life as a Trustee at the Dukes for the last three years.

Charles said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer and lead the next chapter of the Gregson’s story. “The Gregson Community & Arts Centre is a rare jewel. At a time when communities have been disconnected, venues like the Gregson are needed now more than ever. We need places to come together as a community, to have shared experiences and connect.

"The Gregson is a force for change and good in Lancaster. It’s cherished by so many people and is truly at the heart of the community. I am excited to work with the Gregson’s dedicated board, staff and volunteers and look forward to welcoming more people into the Gregson family.”

Billy Pye, Chair of the GCA, said: “We are genuinely excited to welcome Charles to the Gregson. Charles was the outstanding candidate in a very strong field. He brings passion, creativity and a deep commitment to community, balanced with a strong head for business and finance.

"Our ambition is to keep growing the Gregson and to touch the lives of ever more people, and we’re delighted that

Charles will play a key role in making this happen.”